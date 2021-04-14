BATON ROUGE – Opening remarks from Gov. John Bel Edwards in a setting unlike any other before this year kicked off a legislative session that predicated a year like none other.
He spoke Monday evening to an audience of lawmakers in an otherwise empty A.W. Mumford Stadium on the campus of Southern University to open the 2021 session, one year after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted much of last year’s session.
“Today, these bleachers are bare. But one day soon – if more people continue to get vaccinated and we hold down the transmission of the virus – we are going to fill this stadium once again,” he said.
“And I can’t wait to be here with you watching the Human Jukebox and the Jaguars take the field.”
“I know this hasn’t been an easy year for you, your families or your businesses. COVID has taken far too many of our friends and colleagues,” Edwards said.
“Earlier in the pandemic, you even lost one of your own – Rep. Reggie Bagala. As you know, I lost a member of my own staff, April Dunn, around the same time.
“And then in December, Sen. Regina Barrow lost her husband of 36 years, James, to COVID,” he said.
COVID accounted for the loss of 10,241 lives since the start of the pandemic.
Twenty-eight percent of the state’s population – more than 1.3 residents – have begun their vaccine series.
“We’re not out of the woods yet, but we are moving forward,” he said. “And that is what I want to talk to you about now. What’s next.”
Edwards continued promotion of the Health Equity Task Force he established at the onset of the pandemic.
He reaffirmed his commitment to affordable health care, an initiative he began the week he took office in 2016 through an executive order to expand Medicaid.
Edwards also touted education reform, which led to his recommendations for K-12 educators and support staff.
The hike is only $400 per month, but hopes the revenue outlook will allow a bigger bump in pay.
“It’s not enough. I know that. But it is one step closer to bringing teacher pay back to the Southern Regional Average,” Edwards said.
Other plans include a boost in funding for Early Childhood Education, along with a pay increase for faculty in higher education. He also promoted a plan to fund $15.6 million toward higher education budget stabilization.
The proposed budget also will include full funding of TOPS and an additional $13 million in funding, as well as an $11 million boost in funding for Go Grants.
Also, Edwards said his administration has worked closely with members of the Louisiana Women’s Legislative Caucus to propose House Bill 409, which would ensure faculty and staff are properly reporting Title IX violations per their university and system policies.