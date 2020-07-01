BATON ROUGE – Louisiana will increase enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions in public places and expand testing in areas across the state, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday.
He made the announcement in a press briefing hours after the Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,083 new cases, the biggest single-day spike in cases since early April.
The July 1 totals also reported a total of 798 residents in Louisiana hospital for treatment of coronavirus-related symptoms.
“We’ve lost all progress we made in the month of June in terms of hospitals,” Edwards said in a press briefing at the State Capitol.
Edwards said he does not have immediate plans to impose new restrictions, nor did he announced intentions for mandatory use of masks.
The state will instead focus more on compliance of mitigation measures by the general public.
“Everyone has a role to play,” he said.
Compliance on businesses will focus largely on restaurants and bars which have been less diligent about compliance with the mitigation measures in place.
He issued a stern recommendation to the establishments and the patrons.
“I’m encouraging every business and venue to do everything to comply with restrictions in place,” he said. “And I’m urging the gen ral public not to patronize businesses that don’t conduct themselves in a safe manner.”
Data from the LDH show that only 2 percent of the new cases have come from congregate settings such as nursing homes and penitentiaries.
The vast majority have come from community settings, and younger citizens – 18 to 29 – accounts for the fastest growing age bracket. Chronic conditions such as obesity and diabetes have played a major role in the cases from that group.
Mortality rate among those with obesity is 6 percent higher, while diabetics have as 12 percent higher probability of dying from COVID-19.
“Young people with COVID are contagious, and we need to be more mindful of their own health and to be good neighbors,” Edwards said. “And they need to be mindful of the risk to others, especially those who are vulnerable.”