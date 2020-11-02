Republican Garret Graves seeks his fourth term as representative of Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. Three opponents will vie for his seat in the Nov. 3 primary election.
Graves, a Baton Rouge resident, defeated former Gov. Edwin Edwards in 2014 to fill the seat to replace Bill Cassidy, who won election to the U.S. Senate that year.
Graves, 48, has been instrumental in issues related to transportation, coastal restoration and flood protection during his three terms in office.
He has served on the Committee on Natural Resources in the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources, along with the Subcommittee on Federal Lands.
Graves has also served in the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, with posts on the Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation, the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit, and the U.S. Congressional International Conservation Caucus.
Locally, Graves was active in the legislation that paved the way for relocate Pointe Coupee Parish residents from flood-prone Pecan Acres residents to Audubon Estates, which is currently under construction.
He also spearheaded work on Capitol Hill for funds to add the Terrace Street exit on Interstate 10, to alleviate traffic near the Washington Street exit in Baton Rouge, where I-10 narrows to one lane – the only single-lane passage of an interstate highway in the United States.
In addition, Graves pushed for relief in south Louisiana parishes after the 2016 flood. He also worked to move construction forward on the long-awaited Comite River Diversion Canal, which has been on the drawing board since 1985.
Other candidates in the election include:
--Shannon Sloan, Libertarian, Denham Springs
--Richard Torregano, R-New Orleans
--Datanyon “DAW” Williams, D-Baton Rouge