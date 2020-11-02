U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy seeks his second term in office against 14 other candidates, including the mayor of the state’s third most populated city.
Cassidy, a Republican from Baton Rouge, defeated Democratic Mary Landrieu for the seat in a 2014 election. He previously served as a member of the House of Representatives from Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District.
He supports limited government, free enterprise and touts himself as a fiscal conservative who believes the American people are overtaxed.
Cassidy, 63, supports domestic energy production and coauthored the American Energy Act that removed barriers to domestic energy production, cut regulations and expand America’s refining economy.
He opposed the Democratic health care initiatives and has supported the Empowering Patients First Act, which would lower costs by giving patients direct to control over healthcare dollars and decisions.
Democrat Adrian Perkins, 35, defeated incumbent Ollie Tyler in 2018 to become the youngest mayor in Shreveport’s history.
The West Point graduate, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, touts a platform that includes greater attention to medical experts in the fight against COVID-19, a promise to protect and expand the Affordable Care Act.
He also supports an increase in the minimum wage, a commitment to fixing state and federal infrastructure, a push for more public transit and extension of unemployment benefits for working families who have lost jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other candidates include:
Berly Elliot, No Party, Kentwood; John Paul Bourgeois, NP, New Orleans; Reno Jean Daret III, NP, Derrick “Champ” Edwards, D-New Orleans; David Drew Knight, D-New Orleans ; Dustin Murphy Libertarian- Eros; Xan John, NP-Crowley; M.V. Mendoza, NP-New Orleans; Jamar Myers-Montgomery, NP-Baton Rouge; Antoine Pierce, D-Baton Rouge ; Melinda Mary Price, NP-Luling and Peter Wenstrup, D- New Orleans.