LIVONIA -- Only one local race is on the ballot for the Town of Livonia, after two other officials went unopposed in the qualifying.
Mayor Rhett Pourciau punched his ticket to another four years in office without opposition, while interim Police Chief Landon Landry landed a full four-year term after he drew no opponents in the qualifying period. The Livonia Town Council appointed him to the seat July 1 upon the resignation of longtime officeholder Brad Joffrion, who became Chief Criminal Deputy for Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux, who began his first term in July.
Four incumbents will seek re-election to the council, on which the top five vote-getters will land seats.
Former Mayor Ronald “TB” Scallan, an Independent, threw his hat in the race, along with local artist Henry “Itsawatson” Watson, a Democrat.
Incumbents seeking another four years are Republican Greg Jarreau, Democrats John “Terry” Jarreau and Warren Pourciau, and Independent Ron LeBlanc.
Councilman James Bergeron did not seek reelection.
Prominent issues the town will address during the next four years include public safety, infrastructure, economic development and recreation.