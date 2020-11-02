Voters across the United States will decide on whether to give President Donald Trump another four years in the White House, or to elect former-Vice President Joe Biden to serve in the Oval Office.
DONALD TRUMP
Trump, 74, is a Republican from Queens, New York. He became the nation’s 45th President in a close victory against Hillary Rodham Clinton to succeed two-term Commander-in-Chief Barrack Obama.
During his term, he withdrew the United States from the Iran nuclear deal, oversaw passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and the First Step Act of 2018. He also established the Space Force as an independent military branch.
He has nominated two current U.S. Supreme Court justices – Bett Cavanugh, who replaced Anthony Kennedy, and Neil Gorsuch, who succeeded Anonin Scalia.
He recently nominated Amy Coney Barrett, who is now undergoing confirmation hearings to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
Vice President Mike Pence, former governor of Indiana, will once again serve as Trump’s running mate.
JOE BIDEN
Biden, a Democrat who served from 2009-17 as vice president under Barack Obama, served as a U.S. Senator from Delaware since from 1973-2009.
The 73-year-old native of Scranton, Pa. served from 1987-95 as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he oversaw issues related to drug policy, crime prevention and civil liberties. He also chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and opposed the 1991 Gulf War and supported expansion of the NATOalliance into Eastern Europe.
During his years as Vice President, he supported infrastructure spending to stop the Great Recession. He also oversaw the passage of the United States-Russia New START treaty.
Biden also led a Gun Violence Task Force, which was created after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, to address gun violence in the United States.
President Obama awarded Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2017.
He selected U.S. Senator and former San Francisco District Attorney Kamala Harris as his running mate for the 2020 election.
OTHER CANDIDATES
--Howie Hawkins will run on the Green Party ticket with running mate Angela Nicole Walker. Hawkins is a native of San Francisco, an American activist and labor organizer from Milwaukee, Wisc.
--Jo Jergenson of Greenville, S.C., will run on the Libertarian ticket. Her running mate is podcaster Jeremy “Spike” Cohen, of Baltimore.