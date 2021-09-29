Livonia headed into action Friday after a tragic six days that included the death of two former players and the passing of a beloved teacher.
The Wildcats found a fitting way to honor their memory.
In a game dedicated to former players Trey Allen and Gerell Hollins, and longtime teacher/diehard Wildcat supporter Lucy Boley, the Wildcats outlasted White Castle 42-36 for their first win of the season.
“We have a young, inexperienced team trying to learn on the fly and we talked with them today about how we have to respond as men, just as we do in life,” Livonia coach Josh Laborde said.
“We have every testament that you can speak of this past week … the last seven days have been a very trying time for these young men, and it’s been really hard in their lives.”
The initials and jersey numbers of Allen (21) and Hollins (18) were placed on the two 45-yard marks, flanking the 50-yard line marked with Boley’s initials.
On that field, the Wildcats put forth their best effort thus far in the season.
Connor Greavis completed 10 of 19 passes for 204 yards and four touchdowns, along with two interceptions.
He connected with Treylin Whaley for two touchdowns and another two to Ge’Marion Hollins, brother of Gerrell Hollins.
“This was all for him,” Ge’Marion Hollins said. “I told everyone that was the reason I was playing tonight … this was for my brother.”
The game also proved emotional for White Castle coach Marc Brown, who coached Allen and Hollins and worked with Boley during his three-year stint at Livonia.
“Trey and Gerrell were very good kids, and then we lost Lucy Boley after that,” Brown said. “I can’t even articulate the words to express how tragic this is …
“It’s been a very sad time for the people in Livonia, and my thoughts and prayers have been with all of the families.”
Livonia trailed 7-0 in the first quarter when Greavis connected with Whaley on a 39-yard TD pass, but the Bulldogs maintained the lead when they blocked Whaley’s two-point conversion attempt.
Whaley led the receivers with 119 yards.
White Castle quarterback Hakeem Young’s 70-yard touchdown pass gave the Bulldogs the lead in the first quarter, and DeMarcus Favorite’s 22-yard run put the Bulldogs ahead 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.
A 37-yard scamper by senior running back Jacob Green put White Castle ahead 20-6 early in the second quarter.
Livonia responded when Greavis tossed a 50-yard pass to Whaley. He also connected with Hollins for touchdowns of 10 and 36 yards that put LHS ahead 28-20 at halftime.
DeMichael Coleman, who led Wildcat rushers with 20 carries for 70 yards, scored on an 18-yard run that put Livonia ahead 34-20 at the end of the third quarter.
Coleman led the ground attack with 20 carries for 78 yards.
The woes continued into the fourth for White Castle when Livonia’s Rico Louis scooped up a fumble for a 61-yard TD return.
White Castle made a solid effort to dig itself out the hole during the fourth quarter off Young’s touchdown runs of 9 and 8 yards, but the Livonia defense staved off the Bulldogs long enough to keep them from the win.
“I’m not taking anything away from Livonia, but we had a lot of self-inflicted things going on, including a dropped touchdown, the quarterback fumbles,” Brown said.
“We’ve got to clean ourselves up, and if we do that, we’ll be fine.”
THIS WEEK … Livonia ventures west down U.S. 190 to face St. Edmund (3-1) in non-district action, while White Castle heads north on La. 1 for action against Port Allen (2-2). St. Edmund lost 41-27 to Evangel last week in Shreveport.