NEW ROADS – Evaluation of Kim Canezaro’s first years as superintendent will highlight the discussion of Pointe Coupee Parish School Board members in their regularly monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. today.
Canezaro’s first year in office left no room for a quiet start.
She has spent the last two months at the helm of a school system that has been closed during the coronavirus pandemic, the same issue that has hit schools statewide and across the nation.
Her term began with a push for the renewal of the 10-year, 11.96 mill property tax which funds maintenance and operations of elementary and secondary public schools in Pointe Coupee Parish. The millage renewal passed overwhelmingly on the November ballot.
She has also worked with board members and an appointed committee on ways to cut a drastic cuts will still be needed to close the projected $984,700 deficit when the fiscal year ends June 30. The closure of schools during COVID-19 could bring the shortfall down to approximately $500,000, according to Chief Financial Officer Stephen Lemoine.