An ordinance adopted by the New Roads City Council allowed Mayor Cornell Dukes to incur debt and issuance of debt an issuance of Excess Revenue Bonds that will save the city money over the next 10 years.
The plan, brokered through Government Consultants of Louisiana, authorizes the incurring of debt and issuance up to $4 million at a locked rate of $2.32 percent.
“We can’t get a better deal than this,” he said. “These are dollar-for-dollar savings you’ll see for the remainder of the term, without costing the city in the long run.
It will be used for the refunding of all or a portion of the city’s outstanding Utilities Revenue Refunding Bonds. The program is set to take effect Oct. 1.
“This is the way we save money, and this is the way I plan to move the city forward,” Dukes said.
The plan will save the city $320,979 over the next 10 years. The bonds will mature in installments on July 1 of each year, starting at $260,000 on July 1, 2021 and ending at $415,000 on
The city financed the plan through Regions Equipment Finance Bank, a subsidiary of Regions Bank.