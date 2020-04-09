The coronavirus halted many activities, but the combination of faith – and 21st century technology – have allowed churches to spread their word during a cornerstone season in Christianity
Much of the faith-based community in Pointe Coupee Parish has used social media to knock away barriers the quarantine put on their congregations.
Nearly all churches have used social media to promote events, deliver inspiration and keep contact with their congregations.
Several churches have taken the online format one step further through live services during the ongoing Stay at Home mandate that took effect March 24.
“It’s unorthodox, but we have to do something,” said Rev. Floyd Womack, pastor at Greater St. Peter Baptist Church in New Roads. “Social media is there, so we have to use it to our advantage to keep things as normal as possible during these terrible times.”
Churches throughout the parish have found ways to maintain continuity during an unprecedented time.
Womack stood at the pulpit Palm Sunday, preached his message and brought music into the service – all in an empty sanctuary.
The congregants were absent, but the adrenaline remained intact, he said.
“The adrenaline comes from being a believer – it’s a spiritual thing,” Womack said.
Fifteen miles across the parish, Father Todd Lloyd conducted the Palm Sunday rituals at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland.
The spiritual aspects have remained very much intact, but other aspects make it a challenge, he said.
“I can’t hear anyone saying the responses and that makes the difference and – especially with the social media – I’m more conscious of the camera and the fact that I’m speaking to the camera and a microphone instead of to the people.
“It’s not artificial, but kind of feels that way,” Lloyd said. “At the same time, social media has been the saving grace.”
It may have been tougher in a different era, he said.
“It’s hard to imagine how churches would have managed in the situation even 15 years ago,” he said. “All of us are using our phones to do this, but years ago we would’ve had to buy equipment for it.”
Not all areas have the benefit of social media or broadband capability. Some choose not to partake in sites such as Facebook.
Rev. Larry Thibodeaux, pastor of Grace Community Church in Lettsworth, took an approach that provided his congregation the best of both worlds.
Live Facebook services have been available, but his church has found a way to blend social distancing and worship service on the grounds of the sanctuary.
After one week without services, congregants gathered in the parking lot. They adhered to social distancing regulations by saying in their cars, while Thibodeaux preached from a small porch at the church.
“It’s like going to an old drive-in movie,” he said. “I can see everyone, they can see me, we set up speakers and we even have a music system.”
The gathering on the church grounds also maintained a sense of personal connection, even if congregants are spread far apart.
It was a tough adjustment, but it provides an alternative to watching on a computer screen – and it adhered to social distance mandates, Thibodeaux said.
“Seeing each other is very important and to tell each other we love them, even without making contact,” he said. “There’s something to be said about assembling together, and we’re commanded to do so in scriptures.”
Religious services provide the solace many need during a time of fear and panic. Praise and worship ease fear, Thibodeaux said.
“We want to keep our people tuned into the Lord, keep them aware of His word and let them know He’s protecting them,” he said. “We’re preaching that they’re not alone, and that there’s nothing to fear but fear itself.”
Some congregations are small enough to rely merely on a phone call or text message, an approach that Disciples of Christ Worship Center in New Roads has embraced.
Group texts fit the bill for a congregation of 30 members, Rev. Theron Smith said.
“Basically, we’re trying to stay in contact,” he said. “At a time like this, it’s what’s most important.
“Gathering is extremely important because God commanded it,” Smith said. “I’ve been praying that God would give us grace to make up the difference in time we can’t gather, and hopefully this will give us a greater appreciation for the gathering.”
For Father Pat Broussard, pastor at St. Mary Catholic Church of False River, personal aspect remains the chief priority.
The quarantine has been a hardship for both him and his parishioners.
“The worst thing is not being with my people – I miss them terribly,” he said.
Broussard makes phone calls to check on his parishioners and makes his phone number available to speak either on the phone or in person, but within mandated parameters.
He posts messages on Facebook pages for both the church and him, but also arranges to meet them face to face during a time that the Diocese of Baton Rouge has imposed a moratorium on all social gatherings.
“We can meet in front of the church, or if the weather isn’t good, we can go into the parish hall, which provides plenty of room for social distancing,” Broussard said. “I can’t prompt people to gather, but if they want to go to confession, they can call, and we’ll sit and talk.”
Lloyd finds a hint of grace in how the quarantine has altered habits of the public, even if it’s for a short time.
The timing of the quarantine could not seem worse at first thought, but some aspects seem “strangely appropriate” he said.
“It’s the “Lentiest” Lent we’ve ever had,” Lloyd said. “We’re forced to do more sacrifice and suffering than we’ve ever had.
“It’s pretty much the worst time, but there’s always something providential and nothing is outside of God’s purview, so I don’t think this is just a coincidence or accident,” he said.
Thibodeaux plans to hold the traditional sunrise services in the same “drive in” format on Easter Sunday.
The public gathering can coexist with the mandates. It comes down to common sense, he said.
“There’s a whole lot of fearmongering that is scaring a lot of people who don’t need to be scared,” Thibodeaux said. “Use your head, don’t be scared and use safe practices. God is with you – and that’s our message.”
The celebration of Easter should not start or finish with one particular day, Smith said.
“I appreciate a country setting aside a day to celebrate Resurrection, but the celebration itself should be an everyday thing that is appreciated every day that you live” he said.
Broussard understands the strange nature of this year’s Easter season, but he said faith should remain the cornerstone.
“We’re being called to sacrifice in a different way – giving us Mass for Lent, something that has never been done before,” he said. “It’s new, strange and doesn’t make much sense, but we trust in God’s mercy to provide us faith and a trust in Him when he’s with us during a time we can’t be there physically.”
Easter Sunday will bring the traditional joy and praise for Christians, but the return to weekly services inside the congregation may rival that sense of glory, Womack said.
“It will be a Sunday of celebration, for sure,” I’m sure our gratitude and our thanks for getting us through this will be high – that’s what I’m expecting.”