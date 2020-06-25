Staff report
Fireworks and a boat parade along False River will highlight festivities hosted by the City of New Roads for its annual Fourth of July celebration.
“A Tribute to Frontline Workers” will be the theme for this year’s False River Boat Parade, which will begin at 2 p.m. Independence Day.
The event, hosted by the city, continues a decades-long that brings patriotism and fun to Pointe Coupee Parish.
The route for the boat parade will take the decorated watercraft from the foot of Hospital Road behind Daquiri to the pier near the Landing Bar, just beneath the former Satterfield’s Restaurant.
The boat lineup begins at 1:45 p.m. The award ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m. on the judge’s stand at the gazebo.
Awards categories include: Best Decorated Boat, Most Patriotic Boat, Best Decorated Party Barge, Most Patriotic Party Barge, Mayor’s Trophy, Founder’s Trophy and the “Shoulda Gotta” Trophy.
A fireworks display will be held Friday, June 3 at 9 p.m.