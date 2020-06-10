NEW ROADS -- A grant to Pointe Coupee Parish's local airport will cover costs of runway improvement at the faciltiy .
The False River Regional Airport has received a grant from the Office of Aviation, LaDOTD, for Drainage Improvements Runway 36 RPZ (Runway Protection Zone) in the amount of $616,280.00, along with funding from Texas Eastern Pipeline in the amount of $229,560.00 to cover the additional costs of engineering redesign, special services, and construction on the project to meet their criteria in order to cross their pipelines.
Total project cost is $845,840.00.
Bids were advertised and received from six firms, with the low bidder of Hendrick Construction being awarded the bid on the project. Infrastructure Consulting & Engineering (ICE), engineer on record, will handle all related engineering services.
The notice to proceed will be issued for early July 2020. The project will not impact air operations nor landside operations on the airport.
- Staff Report
