HOUSTON – A federal court Monday approved a bankruptcy plan that will allow for liquidation of all Stage stores, which includes a New Roads location.
The move came three months after the Houston-based Stage Stores Co. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with a plan to liquidate while seeking a possible buyer.
Those plans collapsed when real estate developer Ali Choudhri sought more time to buy Stage Stores’ business, but attorneys for the retailer could not close a deal.
The filing came just one year after the company reported a surge in sale growth after conversion of many of its locations to the off-brand Gordman’s banner.
Strong sales showings made the company confident enough to accelerate a renaming of other stores – including the New Roads location – to an off-price format.
The company had a deadline of December 2020, but disappointing performance during the holiday season squashed those plans.
Layoffs, bankruptcy rumors and a shortfall in liquidity halted the renaming plan, which led to store closures and layoffs while the company sought additional revenue to complete the name change.
The coronavirus dealt Stage Stores Co. the final blow. The closure of stores across the nation during the quarantine stifled the ability to seek additional cash rename stores and keep the doors open.
Stage Stores Co. holds a place in a long line of retailers that have sought bankruptcy protection since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. Others include JCPenney, Stein Mart, Pier 1 and Tuesday Morning, among others.