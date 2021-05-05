Gov. John Bel Edwards outlined his plan last week for spending $1.6 billion in federal funding coming to Louisiana through President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, a package that could bring much-needed help for the Pointe Coupee Parish infrastructure.
The funding package is geared toward keeping Louisiana on the road to post-pandemic recovery by investing in infrastructure, keeping the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund solvent, addressing aging water systems, assisting the tourism industry and supporting Louisiana’s ports, Edwards said.
It’s expected that the federal government would funnel half of the allocation this year, and the other half in 2022 or 2023. The entire amount would have to be spent by 2024.
As part of the plan, $300 million will go to water and sewer projects, which comes at a time when municipalities face challenges with aging infrastructure.
Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut, who stood alongside Edwards for the sewer/water part of the plan, said he believes the narrowed down approach will benefit municipal and parish governments.
“It’s a good idea because when you spread it out to 100 different things, it won’t make much impact,” Thibaut said.
“The issues with aging sewer and water infrastructure have become a crisis across America, and in Louisiana we have our own challenges here in Pointe Coupee,” Thibaut said.
“So to have some access or potential access to some of those funds could help us improve some of our systems and take us a long way.”
Edwards may propose another $300 million for next year for which local and parish governments could apply for use in sewer projects.
The backlog in state capital outlay amounts to more than $900 million.
“In Pointe Coupee Parish, there’s a lot of need for it,” Thibaut said. “Those systems are 40 and 50 years old, so whether it’s upgrading the lines or connecting systems to make them more efficient, reliable and safer, we need to do them.
“Those projects are very expensive, and the rates being charged for sewer and water barely cover the maintenance, and not necessarily the upkeep of the system,” he said.
“That was a good decision on his part, but the Legislature still has to go along with it.”
The proposal for additional revenue is under discussion in the Legislature.
The governor’s proposal for sewer and water projects would go through grant programs already in place through the state Department of Environmental Quality and the state Department of Health.
“I think that’s the right avenue to take,” Thibaut said. “You have to qualify to show you have a need, which gets the state away from doling out for pet projects and instead go to determining which areas have a true need and which ones don’t.
“This would beat raising fees and raising taxes to cover the costs of new water towers, sewer treatment plants and all the other infrastructure that needs improvement,” he said.
“It also beats having to deal with the EPA down the line because when they tell you to fix it, what may cost $1 million may cost $4 million because of all the special requirements and red tape.”
In New Roads, it may save the city from dipping into its own coffers for projects.
“It’s just going to enable more upgrades to our systems and infrastructure,” Mayor Cornell Dukes said.
“It’s a big injection into our city to address infrastructure so we won’t have to go into our own budget, so that’s huge we can take that money in put it into other projects.”
The state is awaiting final federal guidance on spending these ARP dollars. The $1.6 billion represents the first amount of funding Louisiana will draw down, with additional funding being used to address long-term priorities in future years.
“At our COVID-19 bottom, Louisiana’s economy was generating about 86 percent of our pre-virus economic output. Today, we’re back to more than 94 percent of pre-COVID levels, and growing, “Edwards said.
“There is no doubt that Louisiana is on the mend, but we still need some help to make a full recovery.”
Edwards’ priorities for the first $1.6 billion in funding are:
• Shoring up the Unemployment Trust Fund – $400 million.
• Unemployment insurance loan payment – $230 million.
• Infrastructure – $400 million.
• Water and sewer systems – $300 million.
• Tourism and Convention and Visitors Bureau – $125 million.
• Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism – $20 million.
• Louisiana ports – $50 million.