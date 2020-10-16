FEMA has amended Louisiana’s Major Disaster Declaration for Hurricane Laura to include debris removal for effected parishes, including Pointe Coupee.
Residents who still need help with fallen trees, roof tarping, drywall or flooring removal can get help through FEMA’s Voluntary Agency Liaisons (VALs).
To receive these free services, survivors can call the crisis cleanup hotline at (844) 965-1386. VALs support the significant contributions of voluntary, faith-based and community stakeholders in disasters by building relationships and coordinating efforts, with and across partner organizations and government agencies.
To date, FEMA has doled out $170 million to survivors, including more than $115 million for housing assistance and more than $54 million for other needs assistance. FEMA has registered 207.015 households thus far.