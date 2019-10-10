It's down to the wire for candidates in local elections, who will make all they can of the final hours before voters make their decisions at the polls on Saturday, Oct. 12.
A showdown for sheriff and a race for the full term as state House of Representatives will figure among the hottest items on the ballot. Polls parishwide and across the state will open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
The high-profile races locally and statewide could yield a voter turnout 60 percent or higher, according to Pointe Coupee Parish Registrar of Voters Shanika Olinde.
“Judging from what we saw in the early voting, this could be a very strong turnout,” she said. “Interest is high in all the local races, particularly sheriff and representative.”
The race between incumbent Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Bud Torres and challenger Rene Thibodeaux – a retired PCSO deputy – has generated a lot of talk over the last five months. They outlined their agendas in a forum the Pointe Coupee Parish Chamber of Commerce sponsored last month.
Torres said Monday he hopes voters will allow him and his force to work on improvements for the parish.
“We had a good early voter turnout this past week, and we are hopeful people will continue on the road we’ve been on the last eleven years,” he said. “We’ve done a good job and we continue to work to improve conditions to improve things here.
“We’re prepared to do the job another four years,
Torres said. “We want to stay the course.”
Thibodeaux said Monday he believes he has gradually gained momentum during the campaign.
“Things are going very good,” said Thibodeaux, on the heels of five events Saturday. “We’ve picked up some very big supporters during my last couple of weeks, so I think we’re doing very well.”
Thibodeaux said he still needs the most important factor to come into play if voters want him as next sheriff.
“I ask them all to please come out and vote,” he said. “I want them to give me a chance to be their full-time, proactive sheriff.
“I have a bunch of programs that I want to implement, such as DARE and a couple of other programs,” Thibodeaux said. “I want to make Pointe Coupee Parish a better place to live.”
The race for District 18 state representativecovers considerably more ground. Democratic incumbent Jeremy LaCombe of Fordoche and Morganza Republican Brandon Bergeron have made stops not only in Pointe Coupee, but throughout a district that also covers West Baton Rouge, the northernmost portion of Iberville and portions of West Feliciana Parish up to the Mississippi state line.
LaCombe won the seat in a special election in February to fill the vacancy after the resignation of former House member Major Thibaut, who was elected the first Pointe Coupee Parish President last year.
“We’ve put a lot of work into this campaign and I think overall we will do well, but people need to go out, vote and let their voices be heard,” he said. “We have very important issues on the ballot, ranging from the amendments to the renewal of the fire protection millages, and those are important races that set the agenda for the future of our parish.”
Bergeron – who said he has visited nearly 1,500 homes over the last six weeks – also stressed the importance of a high turnout on Saturday. In addition, he urged voters to review the differences in political beliefs between him and his opponents.
‘If a conservative is what you’re looking for, I’m certainly the candidate they should choose,” he said. “If they’re happy with the way things going … well, Jeremy LaCombe is a very good man, but politically we’re not in the same direction.”
The race for Pointe Coupee Parish Clerk of Court will pit incumbent Swindler Lanell Landry against Sherri LaGrone. Both are residents of Morganza.
Landry has served as Clerk of Court since 2000, while LaGrone works for a local energy company.
Local voters will also decide on another four years for longtime parish coroner Dr. Harry Kellerman, or New Roads physician Dr. Joe Gannon. Kellerman has worked 46 years with the coroner’s office, while Gannon has been a local physician for more than 20 years.
Races for two districts of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education are among the items on the Oct. 12 ballot.
In District 3, incumbent Sandy LeBlanc Holloway will run against Janice Perea. District 3 includes the southern portion of Pointe Coupee Parish.
District 3 also covers portions of Ascension, Avoyelles, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Lafayette, St. Helena, St. Landry, Tangipahoa and West Baton Rouge.
The ballot for District 8 includes Preston Castille, Vereta Tanner Lee, Jonathan Loveall and Chakesha Webb Scott. District 8 covers northern Pointe Coupee, along with portions of Ascension, Avoyelles, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, St. Helena, St. Landry and West Baton Rouge.