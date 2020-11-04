President Donald Trump carried Pointe Coupee Parish and Louisiana, but the outcome of the race against former Vice President Joe Biden remained uncertain as of Wednesday morning.
Trump finished with a significant margin over Biden statewide and a similar outcome in Pointe Coupee Parish, according to unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
With 59 of 64 precincts reporting, Trump garnered 1,169,307 votes (62 percent) across Louisiana, while Biden drew 693,985 votes.
In Pointe Coupee Parish, Trump finished with 7,503 votes (61 percent) against 4,683 votes for Biden.
The statewide tally gave Trump eight electoral votes, but Biden had a lead of 238 against the president’s total of 213 Wednesday morning.
The race, however, is far from over.
Results have not yet been tabulated for five key states – Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania as of Wednesday.
Trump has contested that states have counted votes that arrived after the polls closed.
The tabulation will continue today, but reports say that Nevada will not release more results until Thursday.
Trump has said he would take legal action against the final tally if it falls in Biden’s favor. The matter could go to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The scenario is reminiscent of the 2000 race between George W. Bush and Al Gore. Results from Florida left the outcome undecided for 37 days.
With six states at question in this year’s race, a legal battle and decision on the election could take longer.
CONGRESSIONAL RACES
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and Congressman Garret Graves easily won new terms in office for their respective seats in the Nov. 3 election.
Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, coasted to a second six-year term on Capitol Hill when he finished with a 3-1 margin over Shreveport Democratic Mayor Adrian Perkins, the runner-up in the 14-person race.
Graves, R-Baton Rouge, won a fourth term as U.S. House Representative from District 6 when he drew 71 percent of the vote to breeze past three opponents.
Cassidy led Pointe Coupee Parish with 7,445 votes (63 percent), while Perkins garnered 1,916 votes (16 percent) and Derrick Edwards had 1,341 (11 percent).
Graves carried Pointe Coupee with 7,894 votes (70 percent), while “DAW” Williams had 3,038. Shannon Sloan finished with 189 votes and Richard Torregano had 93.
On the statewide tally, Cassidy drew 1,228,661 votes (59 percent), while Perkins had 393,866 votes (19 percent). Democrat Derrick “Champ” Edwards of New Orleans, who tallied 229,698 votes (11 percent) was the only other candidate to draw more than 10 percent of the vote.
Republicans have a two-seat edge over Democrats, based on the election results from Tuesday. Other parties have two seats.
He ran on a platform that included lowering the cost of health care, chopping away at a national debt of $22 trillion, greater to quality education for K-12 students and expansion of cleaner-burning natural gas to create jobs and lower emissions at the same time.
A total of 51 seats constitute a majority in the Senate.
Across District 6, Graves finished with 265,684 votes, while Democrat “DAW” Williams tallied 95,531 votes. Libertarian Sloan notched 9,731 votes and Torrgano 3,015.
Graves ran on a platform that promoted an end to bipartisan bickering, additional resources for law enforcement and public safety, and a continued commitment to an improvement of highway infrastructure and flood control.
A total of 218 seats are required to give a party the majority.
Several states have not reported their results. Thus far, Democrats lost four seats to Republicans.