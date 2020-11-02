Pointe Coupee Parish and the rest of the state could see a record turnout Tuesday, Nov. 3, for a ballot that includes a hostile presidential race and some key state and local races.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. for an election that likely will draw turnouts of more than 70 percent, due largely to the divisive nature of the presidential race and high-profile local ballots.
Pointe Coupee Parish is poised for a turnout percentage as large or greater than the statewide turnout, Registrar of Voters Shanika Olinde said. The election will be highlighted by the showdown between Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, who served two terms as vice president under President Barack Obama.
Vice President Mike Pence remains Trump’s running mate, while U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is on the Biden ticket.
Both candidates have spent the final days making their last pitches before the vote. Trump and Biden both concentrated largely on swing states -- Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas -- in the last days of the campaign.
• Livonia – A race for Town Council seats is on the ballot here, after two other officials went unopposed. The candidates include incumbents Greg Jarreau, John “Terry” Jarreau and Warren Pourciau, and Ron LeBlanc. Former Mayor Ronald “TB” Scallan and local artist Henry “Itsawatson” Watson also are vying for a council post.
Mayor Rhett Pourciau and Police Chief Landon Landry went unchallenged in the qualifying period.
• Justice of the Peace – Several races are on the ballot in Pointe Coupee Parish.
An election in District 5, which covers the Jarreau area, pits Brett Aguillard, an independent, against Crystal Guillory, who has no party affiliation.
In District 8, Democrats Claiborne Ashford and Gloria Harris will vie for the District 8 seat, which serves the New Roads area.
Meanwhile, Justin Deville, an Independent from Ventress, is running against Kevin “Gismo” St. Cyr, a New Roads candidate with no party affiliation.
Justices of the peace who went unopposed were Chuck Lemoine in District 1, Sharon Carroll Hebert in District 2 (Batchelor), George “Doll Baby” Molex III in District 3 (Morganza), Mark Aguillard in District 4 (Jarreau), J. Randy Guidroz in District 9 (Ventress) and Arleen Zito in District 11 (New Roads).
STATEWIDE
• Senate – U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy seeks his second term in office against 14 other candidates, including second-year Shreveport Mayor Aaron Perkins, a Democrat.
Cassidy, a Republican from Baton Rouge, defeated Democratic Mary Landrieu for the seat in a 2014 election.
Other candidates include: John Paul Bourgeois, Reno Jean Daret III, Derrick “Champ” Edwards, Berly Elliot, Xan John, David Drew Knight, M.V. Mendoza, Jamar Myers-Montgomery, Dustin Murphy Antoine Pierce, Melinda Mary Price and Peter Wenstrup.
• Congress – Republican incumbent Garret Graves vies for his fourth term in the 6th District seat. Other candidates include Shannon Sloan of Denham Springs, Richard Torregano of New Orleans and Datanyon “DAW” Williams of Baton Rouge.
AMENDMENTS AND A PROPOSITION
Amendments covering abortion, taxation, unclaimed property and other issues will go before voters in the Nov. 3 election, along with a parish-by-parish proposition on sports wagering.
Here’s a look at the seven amendments and one proposition:
• Amendment 1 – “Do you support an amendment declaring that, to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution?”
A vote in favor of the amendment would have no immediate effect but would limit any future state judicial interpretation that might otherwise find a right to abortion, according to PAR.
A vote against the proposal would leave the state Constitution with no specific language on abortion.
• Amendment 2 – “Do you support an amendment to permit the presence or production of oil or gas to be included in the methodology used to determine the fair market value of an oil or gas well for the purpose of property assessment?
• Amendment 3 – “Do you support an amendment to allow for the use of the Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the Rainy Day Fund, for state costs associated with disasters declared by state and federal government?
• Amendment 4 – “Do you support an amendment to limit the growth of the expenditure limit for the state general fund and dedicated funds and to remove the calculation of its growth factor from the Constitution?”
• Amendment 5 -- “Do you support an amendment to authorize local governments to enter into cooperative endeavor ad valorem tax exemption agreements with new or expanding manufacturing establishments for payments in lieu of taxes?”
• Amendment 6 – “Do you support an amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption?”
• Amendment 7 – “Do you support an amendment to create the Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund to preserve the money that remains unclaimed by its owner or owners?”
• Proposition – Shall sports wagering activities and operations be permitted in the parish?