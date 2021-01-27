A solar farm could begin operation by mid-2023, based on the plans that a global company representative presented during the Pointe Coupee Parish Council’s executive committee meeting Tuesday night.
The $300 million project by BP Lightsource would be located in Ventress on 1,000 acres of land the London renewable energy company leased from former state Sen. J.E. Jumonville, according to Jack Steele, BP Lightsource project development manager.
Steele who works out of the company’s San Francisco offices.
The project will bring 400 to 500 jobs for the construction phase, which would last between 16 and 18 months. It would create between 10 and 15 full-time positions after its completion, according to information in a PowerPoint presentation Steele presented to council members.
Under the plan presented to the council, Lightsource BP targets March for completion of the permitting process.
It would sign an interconnection agreement with MYSO and Entergy and begin construction by October.
Estimated completion date is June 2023, according to Steele.
The anticipated lifespan of the farm is 35 years, Steele said.
Upon finalizing the primary site design, Lightsource BP would share its design plans with the Parish Council to provide clarity on the building plans and where it would be located.
It would include a plot plan on the property showing the location of solar panels, inverters, electric meters, access roads, fencing and buffers.
“We are developing a long-term land maintenance plan to guarantee the highest productivity from the farm, and to ensure it blends with the aesthetic character of the New Roads area,” Steele said.
“For our landowners and the members of this community, we will ensure the site is maintained to the highest aesthetic and functional standard through its entire life cycle.”
Lightsource BP, and its contractors, will develop a traffic management plan in order to manage and control vehicles on-site as well as vehicles going to and from the site during construction, he said.
Council members, meanwhile, asked how it would affect quality of life for residents in Pointe Coupee Parish.
West Baton Rouge Parish residents voiced similar concerns to their council last month after concerns about a lack of maintenance on the property, and the rapid development of farms on the northwest portion of the parish near Rosedale.
“I’m all for revenue increases, but I don’t want to change the way we live either,” said Councilman Jimmy LaCoste, who represents the Morganza area.
“That’s why I ask if we could target less productive soils, while keeping highly productive soils that generate revenue.”
Lighthouse BP is not involved with any of the solar panel sites in West Baton Rouge Parish, according to Steele.
Steele said the plans for Pointe Coupee Parish are based on demand and available transmission in the area.
The site would be located not far from a power plant owned by Big Cajun Electric.
The land for the proposed farm is considered a wetland, Pointe Coupee Parish Assessor Jimmy Laurent said.
Parish President Major Thibaut told council members they should work toward a compromise with Lighthouse BP.
“You’re right that some are targeting more agricultural areas,” he said. “To say it threatens what our parish is built on is a good point, but there can be a balance.”
LaCoste said he is not opposed to the project.
“I’m not trying to pick on you,” he told Steele. “This is just all part of the process.”
Councilman Billy Soulier voiced concerns on how close it would come to subdivisions or roadways.
No ordinances are on the books to guide Lighthouse BP on that issue, Steele said.
“But we have our best management practices to make sure there are buffers on landowners who aren’t part of the project,” he said. “That part not ironed out yet, but willing to hear from members on that.”
“We just don’t want the same issues West Baton Rouge had,” Councilman Paul Bergeron said.
The only permits Lighthouse BP needs to secure involve the construction permit for their offices, according to Thibaut.
“Aside from some we’ve seen in West Baton Rouge that are on a state highway and around residential areas, this is in the interior of The Island, so the impact looks to be very minimal,” he said.
Lighthouse BP is working out details of the project with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Natural Resources.