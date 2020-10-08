New Roads, LA (70760)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. A few showers this morning with a steady, soaking rain during the afternoon hours. Increasing winds. High 77F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with periods of rain. Low near 70F. Winds S at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.