If need is measured by demand, an event last week showed the extent in a huge way.
A huge turnout for free food items provided by the Food Bank of Greater Baton Rouge gave an indication of the needs many residents in Pointe Coupee Parish face during the ongoing pandemic.
Traffic stretched from The Mill at Community Park, down Community street and nearly two miles along Major Parkway for the care packages.
“When local residents area wait four hours for food, they really need it,” said Bob Kannas, Chief Operating Officer for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, which covers 11 parishes.
The nonprofit organization brought four truckloads of food – enough for 1,500 households – for the drive-thru distribution. Each care package contained approximately 60 lbs. of food, which soldiers from the Louisiana National Guard placed in each vehicle.
The giveaway was open to all Pointe Coupee Parish residents.
The layoffs, furloughs and school closures have made it difficult for families to afford groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kanas said.
“There’s no area in greater or lesser need,” “We’re hitting the whole area hard and we’re trying to be as equitable as we can in terms of donations.”
The USDA provided much of the food, but the Food Bank always seeks extra help.
Donations ebb during the summer months and rise in fall months in preparation for the Christmas season.
“There’s never a shortage of demand,” Kasas said.
The large turnout reflects the hardships local residents face, New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes said.
“A stimulus check only goes so far,” he said. The amount is not enough to sustain the needs families have during the pandemic, so I can’t thank the Food Bank and National Guard for their help.
“I was just pleased to see the smiles on people’s faces,” Dukes said.