Power outages from Hurricane Delta – some which lasted more than 24 hours – prompted the City of New Roads to provide some relief to area residents.
At the same time, Pointe Coupee Parish is among 26 parishes where Hurricane Delta victims can receive emergency food assistance as part of a program approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to Louisiana officials.
In a food giveaway Tuesday, officials doled out more than 3,000 boxes of food to local residents across from City Hall.
The city coordinated with state and federal agencies, along with local grocers, to provide food staples such as fruit, vegetables, meat, milk and other items residents may have lost during the outage.
“We worked very hard with different agencies, including the USDA and a few other entities, and told them the needs we had,” New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes said.
“People need help when they need it, and they don’t need delays, so when I saw we were going to get hit hard with the winds, that’s when the work started.”
The food giveaway was not in conjunction with the emergency food assistance also underway.
Two 18-wheelers sat at the corner of Main Street and St. Mary Street full of food boxes as cars lined St. Mary Street.
A forklift carefully pulled pallets with 32-40 boxes out of the trucks, then lowered in beside workers ready to hand them out.
The first three pallets were emptied in less than 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, two large pots of jambalaya cooked before the 10 a.m. start.
As people pulled up in their cars, they were given bottles of water and bowls of jambalaya.
As they approached the pallets, the drivers said how many boxes they needed, and they were put in car trunks or back seats.
Sheriff’s Office deputies directed traffic from St. Mary Street onto Main Street.