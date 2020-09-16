BATON ROUGE – Louisiana crawfish will be included in the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), according to U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge.
Louisiana’s seafood industry has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Graves said.
“Louisiana crawfishers are feeling the heat as the pandemic has crushed demand,” Graves said. “CFAP is definitely not a substitute for getting our economy – or the ultimate catalyst needed to boost customer demand – back up and running.
“But this is a major win for our local businesses as crawfish are the integral part of a bowl of etouffee proving yet again Louisiana feeds America,” he said.
“This is part of the larger across-the-board relief we’ve sought as the pandemic has thrown more salt in the wound for Louisiana’s seafood industries,” he said. “We are still hurting from the Bonnet Carré Spillway opening last year, falsely labeled crawfish from overseas and shrimp taking precedent in the market over our domestic seafood products.”