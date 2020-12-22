BATON ROUGE – A joint investigation led to the arrest of a Fordoche man on multiple charges of Internet crimes against children.
Trent Savoie, 34, was arrested and charged with 50 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
He is in custody at Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center.
Bond was set at $522,500, according to Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux.
The arrest followed a probe by Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit.
The joint investigation involved the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police and the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office.
“I am proud of the work my Cyber Crime Unit has done during the pandemic and will continue to do through these times of increased online activity,” Landry said.
“We will never cease in our efforts to investigate and arrest those committing Internet crimes against children, heinous offenses that inflict lifelong damage on their victims,” the attorney general said.