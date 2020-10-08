NEW ROADS -- Hurricane Delta continues to move in a northwestward direction across the western Gulf of Mexico, with winds of 105 miles per hour and could intensify before the storm moves inland Friday afternoon or Friday night, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
A turn toward the north is expected to occur by late tonight, followed by a north-northeastward motion by Friday afternoon or Friday night. On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the western Gulf of Mexico this afternoon, over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday.
Hurricane-force winds could extend outward up to 35 miles from the center, and tropical storm winds outward 125 miles.
Pointe Coupee and the immediate surrounding parishes, along with areas east of the Mississippi River, could encounter tropical storm- or even hurricane-force wind gusts, although no sustained winds of those speeds are expected.
Delta is expected to produce 5 to 10 inches of rain Friday through Saturday, with isolated maximum totals of 15 inches, from southwest into south-central Louisiana. These rainfall amounts will lead to significant flash, urban, small stream flooding, along with minor to isolated moderate river flooding.
A few tornadoes are possible late tonight through Friday over southern parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.