LIVONIA -- Four members of the Livonia Town Council won four more years in office, while a newcomer will join them for the next term.
Incumbents Greg Jarreau, John "Terry" LeBlanc, Ron LeBlanc and Warren Pourciau punched their tickets in the local election Tuesday. Local artist Henry "Itsawatson" Watson will begin his career in public service after he edged past another candidate for a seat on the council.
Here are the totals from the election:
--Greg Jarreau, 572
--John “Terry” LeBlanc, 446
--Warren Pourciau, 415
--Ron LeBlanc, 412
--Henry “Itsawatson” Watson, 375.
Ronald “TB” Scallan, a former mayor, fell short of winning a seat when he garnered 365 votes. Unofficial turnout for the race was 50.5 percent, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
Mayor Rhett Pourciau and Police Chief Landon Landry landed four more years in office when they went unchallenged during the qualifying period.