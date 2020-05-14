Free testing for coronavirus will continue 8 a.m. Friday at Livonia High School as part of the ongoing ramp-up in testing across the state.
The screenings will take place in the baseball field parking lot.
Testing at the site will be administered by vehicle, and will continue until noon or as supplies last, according to Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut.
The tests are free, and people will self-swab from inside their vehicles.
The testing comes to Livonia after the 50 allotted tests kits were used in the first 90 minutes. The first drive-thru examinations Monday at Upper Pointe Coupee Elementary School in Batchelor provided 51 tests in 3.5 hours.
As part of the testing, nobody is be allowed to exit their vehicles, and no vehicles with pets inside are allowed through the testing site. Children under age 18 will not be tested.
Candidates for testing must be over 18 years of age and have a Louisiana ID. A doctor’s order is not required.
People will be assessed once they arrive at the site. Those meeting the testing requirements will proceed to the testing area to receive a self-test kit. Once the testing is complete, the vehicle will be directed off the site. Any person not meeting the minimum requirements for testing will be directed off site, bypassing the testing area.
The testing sites are operated through the joint efforts of parish government, Arbor Family Health Clinic, GOHSEP, the Louisiana National Guard, and several federal partners to secure the tests.
“We, along with local healthcare providers, Governor’s office, and the National Guard determined the best sites, and decided to distribute testing throughout the parish,” Thibaut said.
Pointe Coupee is one of many rural areas across Louisiana that the Louisiana Department of Health pinpointed for examinations to determine additional case.
President Donald Trump granted the state 200,000 test kits at the request of Gov. John Bel Edwards when they met at the White House in late April.