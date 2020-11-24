Families can get an early jump on Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday, thanks to “Give Thanks” meals the City of New Roads will at the William H. Scott Civic Center on 1200 Major Parkway.
The hot traditional Thanksgiving meals will be served at noon, until every plate has been given away.
“Every family has a desire to partake in a traditional Thanksgiving meal. The need is critical now when families are struggling financially because of the pandemic," Mayor Cornell Dukes said. "We are inviting everyone to come and enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal at our drive-thru “Give Thanks” Meal Giveaway.”
A total of 1,000 dinners will be served to families.
“Holidays are important and to go without a Thanksgiving meal can add depression and undue stress. Hopefully this will alleviate the burden for many families by giving them the opportunity to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner - even if it's the day before," Dukes said. “We just want to make sure no one goes hungry."
Staff and volunteers will distribute the Thanksgiving meals. Face masks are required. This event is free and open to the public.