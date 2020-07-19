COVID-19 TESTING

Sites for free coronavirus testing continue in Zachary, Baton Rouge and Gonzales as part of a federal program for hot spot areas across the country. 

Sites in Baton Rouge, Gonzales and Zachary, are part of the federal government’s effort to support communities that have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots, or communities where there has been a recent and intense level of new cases and hospitalizations related to the ongoing outbreak. The tests are free of charge.

To preregister,  go to www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. People who pre-register can use the express line at the test site.

Test Site Locations:

  • LSU: Alex Box Stadium parking lot, Gourrier Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70820 (free Value Meal coupons at this site only)
  • Southern University: F.G. Clark parking lot, 801 Harding Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70807
  • Cortana Mall: 9701 Cortana Place, Baton Rouge, LA 70815
  • The Healing Place Church: 19202 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70810
  • Zachary Youth Park, 1650 Mt. Pleasant Road, Zachary, LA 70791 (open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
  • Lamar-Dixon Expo Center: 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, LA 70737

Testing is free. No insurance is required, and there are no co-pays. Those seeking a test must provide a telephone number and an email address. A photo ID is NOT required.

eTrueNorth will process the tests. Results will be provided by email notification within 3 to 5 days, and you will get a call if you test positive. Results will also be posted in the eTrueNorth patient portal.