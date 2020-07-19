Sites in Baton Rouge, Gonzales and Zachary, are part of the federal government’s effort to support communities that have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots, or communities where there has been a recent and intense level of new cases and hospitalizations related to the ongoing outbreak. The tests are free of charge.
To preregister, go to www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. People who pre-register can use the express line at the test site.
Test Site Locations:
- LSU: Alex Box Stadium parking lot, Gourrier Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70820 (free Value Meal coupons at this site only)
- Southern University: F.G. Clark parking lot, 801 Harding Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70807
- Cortana Mall: 9701 Cortana Place, Baton Rouge, LA 70815
- The Healing Place Church: 19202 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70810
- Zachary Youth Park, 1650 Mt. Pleasant Road, Zachary, LA 70791 (open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Lamar-Dixon Expo Center: 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, LA 70737
Testing is free. No insurance is required, and there are no co-pays. Those seeking a test must provide a telephone number and an email address. A photo ID is NOT required.
eTrueNorth will process the tests. Results will be provided by email notification within 3 to 5 days, and you will get a call if you test positive. Results will also be posted in the eTrueNorth patient portal.