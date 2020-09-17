An effort to uphold liberties granted as Americans highlighted the first annual Freedom Unity Parade on Saturday, Sept. 12 in New Roads.
The event drew approximately 70 people. It was geared to bring together Americans who feel disenfranchised by government.
A parade highlighted the event, along with guest speakers that included District 1 state Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, founder of Operation Golden Arrow.
The coalition, on its website, describes itself as “an active and organized group of patriots across the state of Louisiana who share the strength and determination to keep moving forward until we pierce the wall of tyranny”
Stoute said the group distributes information packets on both government and industry.
“We can be unified not just by Facebook posts, but from the truth in that information in which we can share it with one another, and proactively know the law and we can engage in the community, and that’s why Operation Golden Arrow is here,” Stoute said.
McCormick said he became involved in state government after he experienced of his own sense of feeling disenfranchised.
“Government wants to make you feel you’re isolated and have no voice,” McCormick said. “Government today wants you to live in fear and interfere with everything you do in life.”
It doesn’t have to be that way, McCormick said. “The system our Founding Fathers put in place is still there, and all we have to do is unite. It’s even that way in Louisiana, and we don’t have to let Interstate 10 be our Mason-Dixon Line – we have to work together to unite.”
Much of the government interference can be found in the current restrictions put in place during the coronavirus.
“I don’t have anything against anyone wearing a masks, but if we don’t want to wear masks, we shouldn’t have to,” McCormick said.
Stoute has questioned federal and state government totals on COVID-19 deaths.
Every death that occurs after a positive testing for the coronavirus is linked to the pandemic, he said. Stoute has voiced opposition against the regulations against nursing homes, and believes the quarantine from their family hastens deaths.