The UPS uniform James “Big Brown” Joseph wears on the job suggests his life mainly involves delivering packages to homes, but he says it extends far beyond that.
The delivery job keeps him busy, but a large portion of his time centers around the help he provides through his nonprofit organization “Big Brown Cares.”
His help for children and adults in need statewide and across the nation has earned him the 2021 Blue Cross Blue Angel Award.
Brown will receive the award during a ceremony Nov. 18 at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Baton Rouge.
“Someone nominated me, and it’s another award – a very nice award – but the help we extend to children and others in need is what’s most meaningful to me,” Brown said.
Charity work began long before Brown donned the UPS uniform.
It started with his mother during his childhood, he said.
“It’s all because of my mother, Lillie Joseph, and my uncle, Jesse Joseph,” Brown said.
“They were instrumental in Pointe Coupee Parish by getting things for those in need within our community, and they always had me tagging along with them.”
The fruit did not fall far from the tree as he assumed the mantle after they died.
Brown, 56, began his charity work 11 years ago when he spearheaded the “Beat the Heat with the Council on Aging,” which raised money for the purchase of air conditioners for senior citizens.
“It’s been going on ever since,” Brown said. “So, at the present time, we’ve put over 10,000 air conditioners in windows across Louisiana.”
His charity work serves all ages, but much of his focus involves youth.
Brown raises money for projects to help children, but his focus extends beyond collecting donations for their programs.
Much of it stems on teaching them to do the right thing, ranging from staying in school to respecting their elders and staying out of trouble.
“I’ve learned a long time ago that our kids are our future, and if we’re not teaching them the values of life and how to be adults, you will always have that kid and never a grownup,” Brown said.
“I believe in teaching them now so that they don’t have to learn when things become much harder.”
A lot of the focus on children involves reaching out to parents. He promotes responsibility among adults as much as he would with children.
Brown said he hopes lessons about responsibility will someday reduce youth violence.
“Every time I hear a gunshot, I hear a child crying for help, and the thing about it is that we’re not helping these children crying for help,” he said.
“They need an adult figure to tell them what’s right and wrong because many of them aren’t listening to these children and they’re not paying attention.
“We need to listen to these kids when they’re crying,” Brown said. “We need to act now.”
Brown said he has talked with District Attorney Tony Clayton about the spike in youth violence.
He said he supports Clayton’s vision of creating a facility to house troubled youth in hopes that it can redirect them to the right path in life.
“He wants this because he doesn’t want to just lock kids up – he wants to make them productive citizens,” Brown said.
“They do a lot of these horrible acts because nobody is listening, so it can’t always be about locking them out.”
Brown said he believes in the term “the idle mind is the devil’s playground.”
He said he believes children should be put in a position where they can learn, be taught, helped with traumatic situations, then can get help to become productive citizens.
But the responsibility ultimately rests on the shoulders of the parents, Brown said.
“I realize we all have to work for a living, but how does a child get help if their parents are always gone?” he said. “Parents have to make time for their children.”
Brown has worked with projects to promote youth activities, including the restoration of the Morganza High School Gym, where youngsters can play basketball and spend less time on the streets.
“I’ll never forget when we were doing the Morganza school gym,” Brown said. “I made it a point that this would be a parish gym not just for Morganza, and it was amazing how the whole parish came together to make that gym happen.
“It was amazing how people donated and saw where the money went, and you’ll see every part of Pointe Coupee Parish in that gym,” he said.
“Kenneth Self donated floor. The Frey family did the labor.”
Brown has also worked with New Roads Mayor Pro-Tem Theron Smith on football, baseball and basketball projects to teach youngsters responsibility and keep them active.
The pandemic added a new chapter to Brown’s fundraising repertoire.
Big Brown Cares provided more than 70,000 cases of hand sanitizer and 100,000 cases of wipes and masks, and he’s working to obtain 80,000 masks for schools to provide to younger children.
“We’ve become a major organization throughout the United States; people know about it, and we get donations from everywhere,” he said.
“They’re talking about the UPS symbol … we’re a band of UPS employees that formed this organization, all about us giving back throughout Louisiana.
“When you talk about Big Brown, I’m a representative of UPS, which has done a lot for this organization,” Brown said.
“We don’t just deliver packages – we deliver hopes and dreams and that’s what we’re all about.”
As for what’s next in Brown’s efforts, he said he keeps looking for the next cause to fall in his lap.
One of those causes involves fundraising efforts to help public-school systems across the state.
Big Brown donates $25,000 to 25 public school systems statewide. The neediest systems get the financial assistance.
Donations help for financial assistance for children, ranging from school uniforms to pencils, pens and paper.
“Anything the school needs to give those kids,” Brown said. “We have 71 public-school districts statewide, and we’ve covered them all, and we’ve helped the Catholic Diocese and Baton Rouge charter schools as well.”
Brown said he considers himself an artist trying to paint his image of an ideal world.
His image involves adults listening to the needs of their children, particularly in a rapidly changing world.
“We need to broaden education about technology – it’s all they talk about overseas,” Brown said. “We have 3-year-olds who know how to use a cellphone.”
Brown said he will eventually retire from the delivery service, but he will never throw in the towel on the giving to others.
The public response still amazes him.
“It amazes me how people I don’t even know now want to be part of organization, and it’s because we’re a hands-on organization,” he said. “We do it, we go into the community and we’re there.”
The involvement in the community makes all the difference, Brown said.
“Once people trust you, it gives you all the confidence in the world to give you stuff because they know you’ll do the right thing with it,” he said.
“The trust the public has bestowed on me is what keeps me going.”