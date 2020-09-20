NEW ROADS -- The third attempt was the charm for a popular annual tradition in downtown New Roads.
The 11th New Roads Car Show finally rolled into gear Saturday, Sept. 19 after two previous cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Approximately 1,500 spectators strolled along Main Street to view 255 cars, trucks and motorcycles on display.
The city planned to hold the event in March and rescheduled it for June, but COVID restrictions put a roadblock on both dates.
It wasn't the case on the third try. Cooler temperatures and overcast skies prevailed for the first downtown event since the annual Mardi Gras celebration in late February.
Handwashing stations were placed throughout the area, which was spread out enough to maintain social distancing.
The car show provided an ideal – and safe – escape for south Louisiana residents who have endured the cancellation of countless events since March, New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes said.
“People haven’t really been able to do anything, but I’m so glad the community stuck behind us,” he said. “This brought people together in what felt like a sense of normalcy and a nice breath of fresh air.”
The event drew participants from throughout south Louisiana, including Jack Broussard, who traveled from Sulphur for the event.
The trip paid off for Broussard, who captured the two top prices – “Best of Show” for his mint-condition 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air, along with the “Longest Haul” trophy for the contestant who traveled farthest for the event.
The car show provided a different kind of reprieve for Broussard and his wife.
“This is the first time we’ve been out of Sulphur since Hurricane Laura, so this is a nice breath of fresh air,” he said. “We were lucky not to have any damage to our homes, but other areas still look like war zones, so it was nice to get away for a little while.”
Marvin Dixon traveled only a mile or so for the event, and left with a Top 25 trophy for his 1931 Ford Model A.
It marked the first time Dixon competed in a car show.
“I had just retired, so I was looking for something to keep me busy and maybe enter a car show,” he said. “It’s become a great hobby for me.”
The show was not the first rodeo for Livonia resident Kirt Pourciau, whose 1956 Ford F100 also finished in the Top 25.
Vehicles and restoration are nothing new for Pourciau.
“It’s not fancy, and it don’t shine, but it’s all Ford and it’s all mine,” he said. “My first Hot Wheel was a 1956 Ford, and I’ve been hooked ever since.”
The fascination with cars has extended into a younger generation for Morganza resident Philip Ewing’s granddaughter Sarah Shoemake, who graduated two years ago from False River Academy.
She did not venture far away from her granddad’s 1966 pink Ford Mustang – and for good reason.
“I love this car, and I don’t want him to sell it,” said Shoemake, 20.
As an added attraction, national radio personality Terry Mason of “The Hot Rod Show” held a live broadcast from the event. Music included classics from the 1950s through the 70s from groups Elvis, the Beatles, James Brown, The Coasters and The Allman Brothers.
The universal appeal for automotive has made the event a longstanding New Roads tradition, although this year’s event proved far more challenging, New Roads Main Street Manager George Miller said.
“We got shut down in March and shut down again, so it became a question of whether we do it again,” he said. “Luckily, we got into Phase 3, and Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser sent us masks and gloves, plus we had handwashing stations, so it all worked well.
“We were able to make it 11 years – and if you do it for that long, you’re doing something right,” Miller said. “I thank Mayor Dukes for giving us free reign to make this a success.”
The next show is scheduled for Saturday, March 13., 2021.