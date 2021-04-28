An annual fundraiser event Saturday in Fourchon drew a record total of donations for a nonprofit organization that helps cancer patients.
The event at the Red Monkey Bar raised more than $30,000 for the Janell LaCombe Memorial Fund, which was created in 2001 to honor the life of its namesake.
LaCombe died from cancer on June 8, 2001.
She left behind her husband of over 30 years, J.C. LaCombe Jr, and two sons, Jay and Jeremy LaCombe.
The total for this year’s fundraiser doubled the amount it drew for the previous event.
The totals this year came as a surprise to Jeremy LaCombe.
“We were amazed,” he said. “The numbers just blew up, but it means so much to us that people came out and gave to help us raise money for people who are battling cancer.”
Janell LaCombe’s family and friends created the non-profit foundation to raise money to help other people who are fighting cancer.
Since its inception, Nell’s Angels has raised and donated nearly $600,000 to people with cancer and to charities that help cancer patients.
Nell’s Angels is a non-profit corporation.