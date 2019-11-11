Funeral arrangements were set for Ernest Gaines, the resident of Oscar whose early years in Pointe Coupee Parish inspired novels which made him a world-renowned author.
The visitation, services and funeral will be held in Baton Rouge at Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Home, 9348 Scenic Hwy.
The visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday Nov. 15.
A memorial service will take place Saturday, Nov. 16 from noon until 1 p.m.
The funeral will follow the memorial service.
Gaines, who died from natural causes Nov. 5, was best known for novels including “A Lesson Before Dying” and “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.”
Gaines rose from poverty to become a world-renowned novelist, short-story author and educator. He relocated from Pointe Coupee Parish to Vallejo, Calif., in 1948 at age 15 in search of an education. The hours he spent in libraries sparked his fascination America’s most celebrated authors.
He worked as a Writer-in-Residence at University of Louisiana at Lafayette from 1981 until 2004.
Gaines is survived by his wife Dianne, relatives and friends.