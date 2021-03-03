New Roads City Council members want better communication with Mayor Cornell Dukes on projects and decisions on expenditures.
The issue arose during a council meeting called by council members Kurt Kellerman, Theron Smith and Kirk “Clipper” White.
The council members called the meeting after Dukes had canceled it due to COVID issues, but the mayor presided Tuesday night.
Council members Vernell Davis and Joy Nelson were absent.
The council held one meeting in November and December, then did not meet again until Feb. 2.
The concerns over communication came into play when Dukes announced he brokered an agreement to rent space from Pointe Coupee Parish Government to relocate the New Roads City Police Department.
The move would give more room for the police department and reduce mortgage costs for the parish.
The building on the west end of Hospital Road will give the department 3,200 square feet, with a bill of $1,500 per month to cover rent and utilities. Meanwhile, the city will retain the current site on 101 N. 6th St. for storage of equipment.
The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office will occupy a portion of the building for its Criminal Investigation Division, while the Registrar of Voters Office also may relocate to the site.
“It’s another opportunity to work in a building that has been in the city limits a very long time. It’s a very good building and a great leap into the future for us,” Dukes said.
“This would give us an excellent imprint when they visit our police station, the direction we want to go as a city.”
Council members questioned whether the city culd sustain the additional cost, which would go on top of the $500 monthly rental fee the city pays for the current facility.
“It doesn’t hurt things at all,” Dukes said.
Kellerman told Dukes the issue should have gone before the council before Dukes brokered the deal.
“What’s done is done … but in the future, I’d like to know,” Kellerman said. “It sounds like it was a done deal.”
White said he heard about it “on the street.”
“It’s not to my liking … maybe a phone call would’ve been nice,” he said. “At least, as a council member, I’d like to think we’re in the loop and have some sort of input.”
“We can always take a call,” Dukes said. “The door is always open.”
“But we heard about this after it was done – that’s the difference,” Kellerman said. “That’s the difference … we need to be a team.”
Communications issues arose again during the discussion of a walkway the city has under construction near the pier and pavilion overlooking False River, behind City Hall.
Smith and White said they received numerous calls about the work.
“We have a population of around 4,500, and when something is going on … a structural change, the council has to be brought in,” Smith said. “The City Council has to be brought in.”
Dukes said the city had money in the budget that allowed the project to move forward.
“I’m always in favor of bringing you guys into the discussion,” he told the council.
“Mayor, you can pick up the phone and call us … I don’t think that’s illegal,” White replied.
“One thing I’ve learned about the phone is that it goes two ways,” Dukes responded.
“This is more about the future,” Smith said. “If Mr. George Miller (Main Street Program manager) knew about it, then we should’ve known about it.”
Duke told the council it was about “great things going on in the city and how you grow property.”
White, meanwhile, suggested Dukes reinstate an agenda item that had been a mainstay during the previous administration.
He asked that each member at the dais speak briefly about what is going on in their district.
Dukes said he operates off a protocol in place during his days as a member of the former Pointe Coupee Parish Police Jury, now Parish Council.
“If a police juror wanted something on the agenda, we were welcome to put it on the Wednesday before the meeting,” he said.
White said he would like to voice comments at the end of the meeting.
Dukes, meanwhile, said the City Council’s agenda format for his administration is designed to “create efficient meetings” and allow his office to prepare data for the discussions.
White said he sometimes gets calls about an issue 10 minutes before a meeting.
The meetings are intended to be business discussions, Dukes said.
“I’m not coming here to talk about the cartoons,” White said. “It’s all business, whatever I bring to the table.”
Dukes said he likes to have information before the meeting to know how to the address the discussion.
“I have no problem hearing anything from the council, obviously, because I’ve been listening,” he said. “We may not agree with everything, but I listen, so if there’s an issue, call the mayor’s office and see what’s going on and see if it can be resolved.”
White replied that the protocol in place does not allow that because it has to be put on the agenda six days before the meeting.
“So, if I get a phone call Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday, I can’t talk about it because it’s not on the agenda.”
Dukes said that was not the case, but White said it should be a courtesy to the council to discuss issues regarding the city.
“I’m not saying we should take up something and vote on anything,” White said. “But we get calls all the time on what we should vote on.”