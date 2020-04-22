Local business owners in Pointe Coupee Parish can bring their concerns to Congressman Garret Graves on issues related to the COVID-19 quarantine during an online forum from 9 a.m.-10 a.m.
Topics will include small business recovery, the Payroll Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loans, worker retention, worker/individual assistance, unemployment and recovery checks, and near-term and long-term recovery.
Space is limited.
To join the Zoom meeting, log in at https://zoom.us/j/94034527813?pwd=SzlUVjczTnpobXpuV1F3THJuYswZz09.
The meeting ID is 940 3452 7813. The password is 570395.
To dial by location, call 1-346-248-779 and use the same password as shown for the Zoom meeting.