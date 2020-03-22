BATON ROUGE – Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a stay-at-home mandate Sunday for residents statewide amid the rapidly rising total of positive cases of coronavirus.

The order Gov. Edwards announced during a press conference at the state Office of Emergency Preparedness and Homeland Security takes effect 5 p.m. Monday.

He outlined the mandate on the heels of the latest totals of more than 800 from the coronavirus, which has spread to 36 of the state’s 64 parishes.

“In Louisiana we have taken aggressive measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve; however, this is not enough. As our number of cases continue to grow, I am directing all Louisianans to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary for you to leave,” he said. “I am implementing this measure to help prevent you from becoming infected or infecting someone else.”

Edwards issued a strong caution to residents of Pointe Coupee and other parishes that have not yet had a reported positive case of coronavirus.

“Nobody should look at the map, see it’s not in their parish and figure they don’t have anything to worry about,” he said. “That is the mindset that other places fell into. For example, that happened in Italy and they figured it was all concentrated to the northern Lombardi region and that’s where they’d take action – and then it was all over the country.

Coronavirus case total continues sharp rise NEW ROADS – Pointe Coupee remains without any positive cases of coronavirus as of Sunday mor…

“We have to do the best we can and learn from the experiences of others as well,” Edwards said. “Nobody should take this lightly, no matter who you are and where you are in the state of Louisiana.”

WHAT DOES THE ORDER MANDATE?

As part of the order, people can leave to do essential activities, such as buying groceries or food, picking up medicine or going to work, as long as their job is essential.

He urged all residents to continue practicing social distancing measures and for people to stay 6 feet apart from one another.

The mandate does not impose a ban on outdoor activity, Edwards said.

“People are encouraged to go outside and to stay active during this time, as long as they practice social distancing when they are around their neighbors,” he said. “This order is not something I take lightly, but it is necessary to protect the health, safety and well-being of our people, our communities and our way of life.”

Governor previously ordered all K-12 public schools, casinos, bars movie theatrers, gyms and fitness centers closed and restricted restaurants to take-out, drive-through and delivery orders only. He has also moved the state’s April 4 elections and limited crowd size.

For businesses, the new Stay at Home order has limits on the following:

· All places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited to, locations with amusement rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, trampoline parks, aquariums, zoos, museums, arcades, fairs, pool halls, children’s play centers, playgrounds, theme parks, any theaters, concert and music halls, adult entertainment venues, racetracks, and other similar businesses.

· All personal care and grooming businesses, including but not limited to, barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons, spas, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, and other similar businesses.

· All malls, except for stores in a mall that have a direct outdoor entrance and exit that provide essential services and products as provided by the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) guidelines.

· Businesses closed to the public as listed in the order can conduct necessary activities such as payroll, cleaning services, maintenance or upkeep as necessary.

· Any business not covered by the guidance from the CISA discussed in Section 3 of the order and not ordered to temporarily close must reduce operations to continue with minimum contact with members of the public and essential employees, while requiring proper social distancing, adhering to the 10-person limitation on gathering size.

· Early learning centers and childcare facilities adhering to the guidance issued by the Louisiana Department of Education and Office of Public Health may continue to operate.

Examples of Essential Worker Functions under the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) guidelines include:

· Healthcare workers and caregivers

· Mental health and Social Service workers

· Pharmacy employees

· Workers supporting groceries, pharmacies and other retail sales of food and beverage products

· Restaurant carryout and quick-serve food operations and food delivery employees

· Farm workers

· Electricity and Utility Industry Employees

· Critical Manufacturing Employees (medical supply chains, energy, transportation, food, chemicals)

· Petroleum, Natural and Propane Gas Workers

· Transportation and Logistics Workers

· Communications and Information Technology Employees

· Financial Services and Banking Industry Employees

Members of the public will still be allowed to go to grocery stores and pharmacies to pick up food, medicine and necessary supplies, go to their essential jobs and to go outside for exercise and fresh air. When leaving their home, people should practice social distancing.