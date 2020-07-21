BATON ROUGE –Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a two week-extension of Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions as a spike in cases continues across Louisiana.
He will sign the executive order Friday that extends the current restriction phase until Aug. 7. The latest restrictions follow two months in Phase 2, which began May 15.
The case totals have since risen, along with the number of hospitalizations and patients on ventilators. Unlike the initial surge, the increase in cases is consistent across the state, as opposed Greater New Orleans area during the first month.
“We still have a lot of COVID-19 in Louisiana … more than we want,” Edwards said. “It’s widespread across the state.”
The communal spread remains a problem, with more than 100 new cases over populations of 100,000, along with positivity rates of 10 percent throughout Louisiana. Congregate settings had been the initial cause of the spike during the first month of the pandemic.
No additional restrictions have been announced.