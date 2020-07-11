BATON ROUGE –Gov. John Bel Edwards issued today a statewide mask mandate and closure of indoor sales at bars as part of tighter restrictions in response to the latest spike in coronavirus.
The mandates will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday and come after new case totals of 2,642 Friday and 2,167 Saturday – the second and third largest spikes, respectively, since April. The tally on Friday on April 2 had an unspecified number of backlogged cases.
"Yesterday we had our highest day ever of new cases," Edwards said. "It's become clear to me especially after the number we saw yesterday that our current restrictions are not enough."
The executive order, issued during a rare Saturday press conference, requires masks for all people ages 8 and older, unless they have a serious medical condition that would prohibit them from wearing one.
The mandate also applies to outdoor use.
Parishes can opt out of the order if they have had fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period.
Only three parishes – Grant, Red River and West Feliciana – fall under that category.
Other exceptions not to wear masks include:
- If there is a medical condition that affects breathing, making it a problem to wear a mask
- If consuming food or drink
- If trying to communicate with a hearing-impaired individual
- If giving a public speech or addressing a group
- If needing to identify yourself to someone
The state does not plan to write citations. The mandate will not be enforced in churches, but Gov. Edwards said they are requested to enforce mask wearing.
As part of the coming mandate, all bars with and without food service will close. Take out or curbside pick-up will still be permitted for these businesses.
Indoor social gatherings are limited to 50 people total. Outdoor social gatherings must have physical distance but no limit on a gathering number was given. There will be no changes to recommended commercial establishment occupancy already announced in Phase 2.
Business owners can be cited if their employees do not wear masks, or if they do not enforce the mandate within their store. Edwards did not specify a fine amount, but said the main goal is to seek compliance.
He spoked against the political backlash that has transpired over masks.
“It should never come down to that,” Edwards said. “I don’t like wearing a mask, but it’s the right thing to do.”
Retail establishments can continue to adhere to the Phase 2 requirements for occupancy — they do not have to limit to 50 people as long as masks are worn. The mandate also does not affect churches, but Edwards said he hoped people would still wear masks.
The state will not revert back to Phase 1, as for now. The current mandates will remain intact until July 24, when the Louisiana Department of Health, the Governor’s Office and other officials determine the next direction.