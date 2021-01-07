BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards signed proclamations setting the dates for three special elections set for this spring across the state.
For the Congressional elections, the primary will be on March 20 and the runoff, if necessary, will be April 24.
There are three special elections necessary in Louisiana. There will be an election in Louisiana’s Fifth Congressional District following the tragic death of Luke Letlow following a battle with COVID-19. In Louisiana’s Second Congressional District, Congressman Cedric Richmond will resign to work at the White House. The qualifying period for these elections will be from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22.
In Baton Rouge, Judge Chris Hester was elected to the appeals court, leaving a vacancy in Baton Rouge City Court. This election, for Baton Rouge City Court Division 2A Judge, will be October 9, with a runoff on Nov. 13, if necessary. Qualifying for this election will be July 14 to July 16.