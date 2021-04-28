BATON ROUGE – An executive order issued Tuesday by Gov. John Bel Edwards loosened provisions of the face mask mandate he imposed nearly one year ago.
The announcement Edwards made during a briefing at the State Capitol took effect Wednesday.
In place of a blanket mask mandate, the new proclamation allows local business owners to impose their own policies regarding masks.
But in accordance with the federal mandate, the mask requirement will remain in effect for health-care facilities, nursing homes, public transit, state buildings, colleges and universities and K-12 schools.
Heads of government agencies may opt out in writing to the secretary of the state Department of Health but post a sign at the door that they have opted out.
Sustained improvement in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and the growing supply in vaccinations played a role in the decision. Baseline numbers remain low – “relatively flat” – but the increases in the case count remain a concern, Edwards said.
The steep decline in the number of COVID-19 deaths also played a role in the decision, along with the opening of vaccination to all residents ages 16 and older.
Twenty-six percent of all Louisianians are now fully vaccinated, including 67 percent of those 65 and older.
“We know that masks work; the evidence is clear, and the science is well established now, and we’ve seen a very positive impact on the state,” Edwards said.
“At the same time, we’ve had a mask mandate in place since the middle of July of last year, and I think it’s now intuitive for people to wear a mask in order to protect themselves in higher-risk settings and also to protect others.”
“It’s not an end to mask-wearing or a recommendation for people to wear masks if they’re unvaccinated or live with people who are vulnerable and unvaccinated, but it’s a sign of where we are at this stage in the pandemic,” Edwards said.
The proclamation also eases restrictions on live music and allows salons to reopen waiting rooms and eases outdoor limitations on crowds. Event centers and conference facilities will be able to choose between a 75 percent occupancy capacity, while social distancing, or can choose 100 percent with a mask mandate in place.
For live music, new regulations will require 10 feet of space between the stage and the audience.
Social distancing and masking are both still recommended by the LDH and federal Centers for Disease and Control (CDC).
Protections from liability for contracting COVID-19 in a school or business only stand when those establishments adhere to the CDC recommendations.
Residents should use a “two out of three” rule to determine if they should wear a mask, said Dr. Joe Kanter, assistant director of the Louisiana Department of Health.
“If you’re outdoors and there’s distancing, you don’t need a mask,” he said. “If your indoors, it’s safer to be distanced and masked, but the most important way to protect yourself at this point is to get vaccinated.”
A total of 2.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Tuesday.