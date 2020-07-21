BATON ROUGE – The mandate by Gov. John Bel Edwards that adds another two weeks to the current Phase II COVID-19 restrictions drew criticism Tuesday from the head of the state's largest business lobby, who said the mandate will further hamper recovery efforts for state commerce.
The prolonged restrictions will also worsen the economic struggles throughout the state, according to Stephen Waguespack, President and CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.
“We’re obviously disappointed to remain in Phase II for at least two more weeks, and we are just as concerned with the lack of a clearly articulated and creative pathway to a safe, reopened society, school system and economy,” he said in a written statement after the governor’s address. “Right now, businesses and families all across the state are suffering from the economic impact of this pandemic and every day we don’t reopen, more and more of those people and companies inch closer to insolvency.”
Waguespack made his comments after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced he would extend the Phase II restrictions until Aug. 7, after another spike in coronavirus cases statewide.
The prolonged restrictions make it more difficult for a long-term economic stability, he said.
“How is that level of economic upheaval, diminished educational outcomes and overall uncertainty good for long-term community health outcomes? Where is the sense of urgency to reopen our economy and schools as we see in fighting the spread of COVID-19?” Waguespack said. “Louisiana must attack each of these goals with strategic intention and stop pitting one against the other.
“Over the years, Louisiana has shown great resolve time and time again and has been an example to the nation on how to use creative perseverance to overcome adversity during storms, floods and other tragic events,” he said. “We need that ingenuity now more than ever.”
The state needs to use the same diligent approach to reboot the business community, Waguespack said.
He said he is confident the business sector would comply with protocol in the process.
“Our businesses stand ready to work with anyone, wear any mask, follow any distancing guidelines, take any test and adopt any protocol it takes to get us on a clearly defined path to prioritize open school schools, public health and economic stability.”