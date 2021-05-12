MADISONVILLE – A Community Mental Health Services Block Grant (MHBG) and Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant (SABG) have been tapped for Louisiana, according to a Louisiana senator.
The grants, from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) total $35,432,883, said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
“As we help our neighbors struggling with depression and other mental health or substance abuse challenges, it’s good to see this $35 million invested in making communities healthier,” Kennedy said.
The MHBG grant totals $11,975,406. These funds will help offer community-based mental health services.
Another $23,457,477 has been allocated through the SABG to help communities enact substance abuse prevention and treatment activities.