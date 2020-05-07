NEW ROADS -- A group of Pointe Coupee Parish businesses knew the ideal way to thank first-responders and frontline workers.
They looked no further than Louisiana’s signature springtime party cuisine to put smiles on the faces of those who have put their wellbeing on the line to help others fend off the coronavirus.
More than 750 first responders and frontline workers received 3-lb. bags of crawfish free of charge during a drive-thru giveaway which ran from lunch through dinner time Wednesday, April 29 at The Boiling Branch.
“We got together because we were tired of all the negative stories that we’ve heard during the pandemic, so we asked ourselves what we could to do put something positive out there,” Farm Bureau Insurance agency manager Chad Jarreau said. “We got with vendors and got everything in place pretty quickly.”
Jarreau – along with fellow agents Paulette Strate, Tom Logan and Emily Sarullo – teamed with Soprano’s Supermarket of Livonia and New Roads businesses Boiling Branch (Chris Blades, Marty and Jodi Frey, Matt Frey and Shawn Frey), Four Oaks Farms Crawfish and Langlois Grocery to hold the giveaway.
The giveaway began only three hours after a cool front brought heavy rains throughout south Louisiana.
“We were worried,” Jarreau said.
The end of torrential rains by mid-morning led to clear skies and decent showing around lunchtime. The noon crowd was only a warmup for what the crew would face a few hours later.
Soprano’s Supermarket owner Chad Soprano watched a few pull in the driveway shortly before the 5 p.m. rush and knew they had to brace themselves.
The turnout amounted to more than just a few vehicles.
Within 30 minutes, the line of traffic stretched more than a mile eastward down Hospital Road.
“Nobody expected anything like this,” Soprano said.
The majority of the traffic consisted of healthcare workers who received the vouchers for the free mudbugs.
The wait was well worth the time – and the price – for Sandra Aguillard, who works at Arbor Community Health Clinic.
“I never expected to see anything like this in my entire life … it’s so good to see the community come together like this,” the New Roads resident said. “From here, I’ll just go home, sit on the porch and watch the wind blow while I eat and enjoy.”
Closer to the serving line, Fordoche resident Tara LeBlanc, who works in home healthcare, had no qualm with the lengthy wait.
“This was very much work the wait,” she said. “It was very nice just to get some appreciation during this pandemic.”
It was also quite a rush for the crew, who rushed to fill one sack after another and bring them to the vehicles.
The process of bringing in one more vat of crawfish, filling the bags and delivering to customers continued a furious pace for more than an hour.
It was all worth the effort, Jarreau said.
“I was always told nobody will go broke doing a good deed,” he said. “We saw a lot of smiles on people’s faces, and that was our main goal.”