WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, introduced bipartisan legislation to stop foreign illegal, unregulated and unreported (IUU) fishing that undercuts Louisiana’s fisheries.
The bill establishes monitoring and detection programs to identify and prevent IUU fishing from unfairly competing with domestic fishing boats.
The legislation also strengthens international efforts to combat some of the worst illegal fishing practices of countries such as China, Cambodia and Russia that threaten the sustainability of fisheries in oceans across the globe.
“Generations of Louisiana’s fishing families have made our state one of the top seafood producers in the country,” Graves said. “It is an important part of our economy and jobs. The combination of great chefs and our seafood has resulted in Louisiana being a foodie destination.
“However, hurricanes, government regulations, the pandemic and unfair competition from foreign fishing fleets are threatening the future of these hard-working men and women and threatening the sustainability of fisheries around the globe,” he said.
“It has evolved from an environmental issue to an economic issue to a national security issue,” Graves said. “I want to thank Congressman Jared Huffman for his leadership on the IUU issue. His partnership on this bill will help ensure America’s fishers have a fighting chance and our children and grandchildren have fish to catch.”
“IUU fishing is an environmental and humanitarian crisis, and the U.S. should be a global leader in solving it,” Huffman said, D-Calif. “Illegal fishing operations damage ocean ecosystems and healthy fisheries and are often the same ones that rely on atrocious, illegal practices like human trafficking and forced labor.”
The Illegal Fishing and Forced Labor Prevention Act would:
• Expand the Seafood Import Monitoring Program (SIMP) to all species, increase data requirements for SIMP, including consideration of labor conditions, improve detection of imports at risk of IUU fishing and labor violations and increase interagency coordination and data sharing.
• Establish seafood traceability and labelling requirements, increase outreach on seafood safety and fraud and improve seafood inspections and federal enforcement of seafood fraud.
• Strengthen international fisheries management, including expanding U.S. authority to revoke port privileges for fishing vessels associated with IUU fishing and expanding IUU determination criteria to include human trafficking, forced labor, and other labor rights violations.
• Update the responsibilities of the IUU Interagency Working Group.
• Authorize funding for new Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) on vessels and amend requirements for where AIS must be used by U.S. vessels in federal waters and on the high seas.
The U.S. International Trade Commission estimates the U.S. imported $2.4 billion worth of seafood imports derived from illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in 2019, or nearly 11 percent of total U.S. seafood imports.