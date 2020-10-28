Congressman Garret Graves, third from left, spoke with law enforcement and executive delgation members during a lunch meeting last week in New Roads. Also pictured, from left, are Brad Joffrion, Chief Criminal Deputy for the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office; New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald; New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes; Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut, Livonia Mayor Rhett Pourciau; Livonia Police Chief Landon Landry, Morganza Police Cjhief Mark Ramagos, Fordoche Police Chief Fred Gueho and Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux.