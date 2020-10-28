NEW ROADS -- Congressman Garret Graves sat at the table with a variety of public officials – not all from the same party – and he said he likes it that way.
It’s more of what is needed in Washington, D.C., said the three-term Republican who represents the state’s 6th Congressional District.
He met with Parish President Major Thibaut, Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux, sheriff’s Chief Criminal Deputy Brad Joffrion, mayors Cornell Dukes of New Roads and Rhett Pourciau of Livonia, as well as Police chiefs Fred Gueho of Fordoche, Landon Landry of Livonia, Kevin McDonald of New Roads and Mark Ramagos of Morganza for a discussion on issues affecting residents on the home-front and nationwide.
“We can’t keep having divisiveness in Washington … it’s leading us in a direction,” he said. “We have a role to hold people accountable without basis of parties.”
Disasters such as World War II, Hurricane Katrina and 9/11 brought parties together, but it should not take catastrophes to make it happen, Graves said.
“Divisiveness is leading us in a dangerous direction,” he said.
The divisiveness is not just related to the House, Senate and White House.
Law enforcement across the nation find themselves in a much tougher job after the actions of officers in cities such as Atlanta, Minneapolis and other parts of the country.
The good have suffered for the bad, Graves said.
“I watch TV and I feel like I’m seeing a different country,” he said. “A lot of the media is very disrespectful to all of you in law enforcement who make sacrifices every day.
“I’m not saying we don’t have problems, but I still believe we live in the greatest country in the world,” Graves said.
Public safety played a large part of the discussion, including the need for advanced technology for law enforcement.
He heard requests from Thibodeaux and all of the police chiefs regarding body cams and other technology that could both ensure safety and accountability for law enforcement and the community.
“There are a lot of needs in the law enforcement community, ways to engage the public ensure that there’s no divide between law enforcement, who are the peacekeepers in the community,” Graves said.
Transportation concerns focused on the traffic bottlenecks on U.S. 190. Closure of 1-10 between Baton Rouge and Lafayette creates extreme congestion though Livonia and parish areas along the major artery.
Graves said he and other lawmakers plan to explore ways to ease tie-ups along that route and other arteries throughout the greater Baton Rouge area.
He said he also wants to explore tax incentive programs to further economic development.
Graves also wants to continue focus on flood control. He spearheaded efforts on Capitol Hill that will move residents from flood-prone Pecan Acres to Audubon Estates, which is set to welcome its first residents next summer.
On COVID-19, he emphasized the need for ways to help with spike in mental health issues during the pandemic.
All local officials say more aid is needed for mental health, which has become a concern in terms of people young and old.
“It’s become one of the greatest concerns during the pandemic,” Graves said. “It affects people who are out of work, residents in nursing homes who had to go months without seeing their loved ones and kids who haven’t been able to go to school and see classmates. It’s affecting all walks of life.”