Efforts by Delta Place Subdivision residents to prevent the conversion of a neighborhood renthouse into a youth rehabilitation facility likely would require a civil court decision, Pointe Coupee Parish Council members told homeowners Tuesday night.
A dozen or so residents – most of them elderly – aired their grievances and brought a petition with 126 signatures to the council during its Executive Committee meeting.
The rehabilitation home proposed by New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes drew opposition from residents last month, who said the facility would compromise their safety and quality of life.
Parish President Major Thibaut told the residents he discussed the issue with Dukes, who said the mayor has not yet committed to the plans.
“He did say he may back off and he was just considering it,” Thibaut said. “Based on that, I’m not sure whether he will go forward.”
In a text message to The Banner, Dukes issued the following comment regarding the plan.
“I’m committed to providing educational, vocational, preventive and recreational services to our youth that will help mold their future development and enable them to become productive citizens. I’m on a spiritual mission and will not be deterred by politics or naysayers.”
Dukes told The Banner last month that as a property owner, he has the right to do what he wants with the rent house since no zoning laws are in place.
The residents want to ensure his plans do not come to fruition, said Margaret Griffin, who spoke on behalf of the residents at the council meeting.
“We come today with 126 signatures – a majority of homeowners and residence of Delta Place – saying we do not want, approve or support a therapeutic group home or other type of group home in our subdivision,” she told the council.
Griffin also referred to police reports that showed 57 instances when police were dispatched to the location of a similar facility owned by Dukes in the Bayou Run area, also outside the city limits.
“How will criminal activity be addressed?” she asked. “Will the group home be secured, fenced? What good will come to our subdivision? What happens to our safety, or property value?”
The home is located just outside the New Roads corporate limits.
Restrictions put in place when James Rodney Schexnayder developed the subdivision – filed at the Pointe Coupee Parish Assessor’s Office – say the subdivision would not allow group dwellings in that area.
The lack of zoning laws gives the parish little jurisdiction over what can operate in a neighborhood.
Work is underway on proposed zoning maps, which would go before the public during information sessions before they get a final vote.
‘It’s being developed and we’re in the process of moving ahead on zoning in the parish,” council Chairman Dustin Boudreaux said. “I know it’s not what you want to hear, but it’s a glimmer of hope.”
He suggested the residents bring their concerns to the state Department of Health and Hospitals, which may give them more leverage.
The parish does not have zoning and cannot implement “spot zoning,” which would apply only to certain properties in a given area, Thibaut said.
Civil court may give the residents firmer ground in an effort to halt plans for the facility, Parish Council Chairman Steven Jewell told the residents.
“I don’t even know why someone would bring that into a community,” Griffin said. “Who benefits from it?”
Parish Councilman Kurt Jarreau said he agreed with Griffin.
“There’s no place for that at all,” he said.
“I’m hearing we’re not set up, but first I would like to openly ask Mr. Dukes if he’d reconsider, and all I could think of is that as the governing body, we are in the process of getting mapping and zoning straight.
“I would suggest sending DHH a letter,” Jarreau told his fellow council members. “If a permit request gets to them, we need to let them know we would not be in favor of them issuing a permit.”
Jarreau said he will propose at the April 13 meeting that the council send the letter to DHH.