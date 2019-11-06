NEW ROADS -- Gov. John Bel Edwards comes to Pointe Coupee Parish tonight (Nov. 6) for a meet-and-greet 10 days before the gubernatorial runoff.
The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Scott Civic Center on Hospital Road in New Roads.
The rally is free and open to the public.
The stop in Pointe Coupee Parish will cap a busy day for the Democratic governor, who was slated to speak in Monroe today.
Parish President Major Thibaut, state Rep. Jeremy LaCombe and School Board President Chad Aguillard will be among the local officials at the event.
His visit to Monroe will occur less than 12 hours before President Donald Trump makes a visit to Ouachita Parish to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone.
It will be Trump’s second stump for Rispone in less than a month. He campaigned for Rispone and Abraham on a stop to Lake Charles one night before the primary election.
Edwards drew 46 percent of the vote in the primary, while Rispone emerged with 27 percent to land the runoff spot.
Republican Congressman Ralph Abraham – who missed the runoff with 25 percent of the vote – will likely stand alongside Trump and Rispone during tonight’s rally.
Polls show a very thin margin between Edwards and Rispone in the days leading to the runoff. Attack ads by both candidates will continue to bombard TV and radio until the night of the election.