Interference from hackers marred the first online meeting of the New Roads City Council and forced an abrupt end to the forum Tuesday night.
The public meeting, held on Zoom, marked the first time the council convened since the Stay at Home order. The council and city personnel participated in the meeting from their homes.
The City Council, as with nearly every governing bodies statewide, has not been able to hold a public meeting since the mandates took effect last month.
Hackers entered the forum shortly after the meeting convened. Slurs, lewd comments and four-letter expletives derailed the forum, which included a discussion on the Hazardous Grant Mitigation Program, as well as an appointment to the city’s Main Street Program.
Mayor Cornel Dukes asked for adjournment without the council reports, which have been a regular agenda item during meeting.
He was unavailable for comment after the meeting, but one council member expressed anger over the disruption and abrupt end to the forum.
“It’s disheartening to know you can’t conduct business because you have idiots who stop things from going on,” Councilman Kirk “Clipper” White. “There are better ways to do this, even if we have to stand in a parking lot for a meeting … that would be better than nothing,”
The meeting was open to the public and did not require a password, a standard protocol of most Zoom meetings.
A password would have limited attendance and may have led to possible violation of the state’s opening meetings law, also known as the “Sunshine Law.”
“To be honest, I felt that it was very unfortunate and very unprofessional for us to host our first remote meeting and have it disrupted by hackers,” Joy Nelson said. I’m sorry that the citizens that were connected had to see that unfortunate situation.
“I’d like to state to the citizens and all who joined that we’re sorry that it transpired that way, but in this age of technology, it’s not unusual for video hackers to get into the school systems,” she said. “People all over the United State have experienced that problem, even with schoolteachers who tried to connect with their students through Zoom.
“From this point forward, I hope we will be able to knock hackers out the meeting and follow protocol so we can immediately delete them from the meeting in a normal manner,” Nelson said.
During the meeting, the council awarded a contract for work to the roof to the City Hall’s “safe room,” an area used for emergency responders to work during hurricanes, floods or other disasters.
The council accepted the low bid of $261,900 from David Mougeot from A&R Construction of Baton Rouge.
Grant funding for the project will from the Federal Hazardous Mitigation Program. The required 20 percent match from the city is already in the budget
The Council had not met since March 2. Members agreed not to convene March 16 – the last scheduled meeting – due to the emergency declaration that took effect after the COVID-19 outbreak.