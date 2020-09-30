The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced cancellation of another annual tradition.
The 2020 Harvest Festival will not roll this year due to ongoing COVID-19 safety concerns, New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes announced in a statement Monday.
The festival was initially scheduled for Oct. 16-18.
The Harvest Festival, one of the city’s signature events, features food, arts and crafts, carnival rides, games and live music from national recording artists over a three-day weekend.
“Harvest Festival brings together thousands of people to our beautiful city to enjoy live music and great family fun,” Dukes said.
“But we’ve decided that the best course of action is to cancel this year’s event.
“We cannot guarantee that we can organize a successful event this size in a safe environment with social distancing to keep everyone safe.”
The city’s staff has shifted planning reports for the fall 2021, with hopes that conditions will improve enough for large-scale outdoor events to take place safely.
Cancellations and rescheduling information for all New Roads events are being updated regularly on the city’s webpage at www.newroads.net.